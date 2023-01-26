Trevor's Liquor on Mayo Boulevard, near the border of Phoenix and Scottsdale. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

If you're a fan of good alcohol and you live in the north Phoenix and north Scottsdale area, you're in luck — Trevor's Liquor opened its second location in the Valley.

Where: 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., near Scottsdale Road and Loop 101.

Details: The new Trevor's has almost everything you'd find at the original, near McDowell and Scottsdale roads, like a massive selection and specialty barrel picks of great whiskey.

Yes, but: It's so much more than just a liquor store, and it includes an ample bar, dog-friendly patio, pizzeria, humidor, cigar lounge and even an indoor golf simulator (you'll need to call to reserve some time for that one).

Jeremy's thought bubble: I love Trevor's, so I drove to the new location to check it out. I was impressed by the size of both the bar and the store itself.

While I was there, I picked up a bottle of David Nicholson Reserve, an affordable and under-appreciated bourbon that's hard to find. I've never seen it outside of Trevor's.

What's next: An employee told me a third location is in the works for 36th Street and Indian School Road, so central Phoenix whiskey snobs — like myself — have something big to look forward to.