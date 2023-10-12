Share on email (opens in new window)

The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game Three of the National League Division Series at Chase Field on Wednesday. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

It's a sweep! The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers and are on their way to the National League Championship Series.

It's only the third time in the team's 26-year history they've gotten to the NLCS.

Details: The D-Backs had a historic moment when they broke a scoreless tie with four solo home runs in the third inning on their way to a 4-2 win at Chase Field.

It was the first time in MLB playoff history a team hit four homers in one inning.

After Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker each went yard, Gabriel Moreno had a home run called back after a review showed it was a foul ball. He homered on his next swing.

Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez put a couple of runs on the board for L.A. in the seventh, but the snakes' bullpen kept the high-powered Dodgers from doing any more damage.

Catch up quick: The snakes started the National League Division Series with back-to-back wins in L.A., including a Game 1 shellacking of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, before coming home to complete the 3-0 sweep.

After two rounds of playoff baseball, the D-Backs haven't lost a game yet.

Why it matters: The D-Backs are just four wins away from the World Series.

The NLCS begins Monday on the road. They'll face the winner of the NLDS matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

Philly won last night to take a 2-1 series lead. They play again tonight and will wrap up the series with Game 5 on Saturday if need be.

The intrigue: Arizona started the season as unlikely playoff contenders.

Many figured the Diamondbacks to improve on last year's 74-88 season, which landed them fourth in their division, but they were not widely expected to compete for a playoff spot this year.

Still, they started the season strong, played well for most of the year and snagged a playoff spot in the crowded NL wild-card race.

They pulled off a 2-0 sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round.

What they're saying: "It's amazing to be here. It doesn't feel real," outfielder Corbin Carroll said after the game.

Flashback: This is the D-Backs' first trip to the NLCS since 2007.