Arizona Diamondbacks surprise skeptics with impressive season start

We're shocked — but also thrilled — to report that after the first 13 games of the season, the Diamondbacks are leading the National League West division with an 8-5 record.

Flashback: The D-backs are expected to improve from their past few lackluster years, but the pundits didn't have high hopes for a postseason run.

State of play: Experts be damned. The D-backs held their own against the L.A. Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the presumed NL West favorites, and the Milwaukee Brewers, the first-place team in the NL Central.

The Snakes went 2-2 in their opening series in L.A., then came back to the Valley and beat the Dodgers three times, only losing once.

Arizona tied their series against the Padres.

Reality check: There's a lot of season left — 149 games, to be exact. It's hardly time to start celebrating.

Yes, but: A strong start might be just the confidence boost the D-backs need.

The latest: Manager Torey Lovullo got ejected from Wednesday afternoon's game against the Brewers after arguing over balls and strikes with home plate umpire Gabe Morales.

Lovullo told reporters he knew he’d get tossed but felt compelled to speak up about what he saw as inconsistent calls against pitcher Drey Jameson.

His energy seemed to inspire the team, which went on to win 7-3, taking two of three from Milwaukee.

What they're saying: "I think that’s big as a manager when he sees me out there fighting and I’m not getting calls," Jameson told The Arizona Republic.

He said he went to Lovullo's office after the game and thanked him for "having my back."

Between the lines: Jameson's performance Wednesday earned him a spot on our list of early-season standouts. Here are the other players we're watching:

Zac Gallen, the ace of the pitching staff, tossed seven scoreless innings earlier this week, striking out 11 batters.

Outfielder Corbin Carroll, a potential Rookie of the Year contender, has stolen five bases so far and seems to be growing into his new team with every game.

1 fun thing: Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant wore a Carroll jersey to Monday night's game — which left Carroll a little starstruck.

What's next: The D-backs are in Miami this weekend, kicking off their series against the Marlins at 3:40 Friday afternoon.

