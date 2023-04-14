Arizona Diamondbacks surprise skeptics with impressive season start
We're shocked — but also thrilled — to report that after the first 13 games of the season, the Diamondbacks are leading the National League West division with an 8-5 record.
Flashback: The D-backs are expected to improve from their past few lackluster years, but the pundits didn't have high hopes for a postseason run.
State of play: Experts be damned. The D-backs held their own against the L.A. Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the presumed NL West favorites, and the Milwaukee Brewers, the first-place team in the NL Central.
- The Snakes went 2-2 in their opening series in L.A., then came back to the Valley and beat the Dodgers three times, only losing once.
- Arizona tied their series against the Padres.
Reality check: There's a lot of season left — 149 games, to be exact. It's hardly time to start celebrating.
Yes, but: A strong start might be just the confidence boost the D-backs need.
The latest: Manager Torey Lovullo got ejected from Wednesday afternoon's game against the Brewers after arguing over balls and strikes with home plate umpire Gabe Morales.
- Lovullo told reporters he knew he’d get tossed but felt compelled to speak up about what he saw as inconsistent calls against pitcher Drey Jameson.
- His energy seemed to inspire the team, which went on to win 7-3, taking two of three from Milwaukee.
What they're saying: "I think that’s big as a manager when he sees me out there fighting and I’m not getting calls," Jameson told The Arizona Republic.
- He said he went to Lovullo's office after the game and thanked him for "having my back."
Between the lines: Jameson's performance Wednesday earned him a spot on our list of early-season standouts. Here are the other players we're watching:
- Zac Gallen, the ace of the pitching staff, tossed seven scoreless innings earlier this week, striking out 11 batters.
- Outfielder Corbin Carroll, a potential Rookie of the Year contender, has stolen five bases so far and seems to be growing into his new team with every game.
1 fun thing: Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant wore a Carroll jersey to Monday night's game — which left Carroll a little starstruck.
What's next: The D-backs are in Miami this weekend, kicking off their series against the Marlins at 3:40 Friday afternoon.
