Axios and Arizona leaders discuss the housing crisis

Jessica Boehm
Illustration of the dotted outline of a house key, but no house key.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

I'll be moderating a panel discussion Thursday on the Valley's housing crisis at Arizona Wilderness in downtown Phoenix.

Zoom in: The event, hosted by nonpartisan nonprofit Arizona Talks, aims to create a civil dialogue around affordable housing and share solutions.

Why it matters: The Valley's housing shortage has pushed up rents and home prices, leading to high eviction rates and increased homelessness.

Between the lines: Speakers include:

  • Amy St. Peter, Maricopa Association of Governments deputy executive director
  • Analise Ortiz, Arizona state representative (D-Phoenix)
  • Steve Kaiser, former Arizona state senator (R-Phoenix)
  • Joan Serviss, Arizona Department of Housing executive deputy director

If you go: Tickets are $15 and the event runs from 6 to 8pm.

