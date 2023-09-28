Axios and Arizona leaders discuss the housing crisis

Share on email (opens in new window)

I'll be moderating a panel discussion Thursday on the Valley's housing crisis at Arizona Wilderness in downtown Phoenix.

Zoom in: The event, hosted by nonpartisan nonprofit Arizona Talks, aims to create a civil dialogue around affordable housing and share solutions.

Why it matters: The Valley's housing shortage has pushed up rents and home prices, leading to high eviction rates and increased homelessness.

Between the lines: Speakers include:

Amy St. Peter, Maricopa Association of Governments deputy executive director

Maricopa Association of Governments deputy executive director Analise Ortiz, Arizona state representative (D-Phoenix)

Arizona state representative (D-Phoenix) Steve Kaiser, former Arizona state senator (R-Phoenix)

former Arizona state senator (R-Phoenix) Joan Serviss, Arizona Department of Housing executive deputy director

If you go: Tickets are $15 and the event runs from 6 to 8pm.