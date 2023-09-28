58 mins ago - News
Axios and Arizona leaders discuss the housing crisis
I'll be moderating a panel discussion Thursday on the Valley's housing crisis at Arizona Wilderness in downtown Phoenix.
Zoom in: The event, hosted by nonpartisan nonprofit Arizona Talks, aims to create a civil dialogue around affordable housing and share solutions.
Why it matters: The Valley's housing shortage has pushed up rents and home prices, leading to high eviction rates and increased homelessness.
Between the lines: Speakers include:
- Amy St. Peter, Maricopa Association of Governments deputy executive director
- Analise Ortiz, Arizona state representative (D-Phoenix)
- Steve Kaiser, former Arizona state senator (R-Phoenix)
- Joan Serviss, Arizona Department of Housing executive deputy director
If you go: Tickets are $15 and the event runs from 6 to 8pm.
