Arizona Latino GDP soars, but high poverty rates remain
U.S. Latino buying power, economic output and gross income have surged over the past decade, according to the new Latino Donor Collaborative Latino GDP Report.
- Yes, but: Poverty is keeping the Latino GDP from growing even more, José Jurado, a research economist at ASU's Seidman Institute and co-author of the report, tells Axios.
Why it matters: Latinos make up 19% of the population and are set to be a plurality of the country's population by midcentury. Failure to address systemic economic inequalities may threaten the United States' economic future.
The intrigue: For the first time, the annual report also broke down the Latino economy across all states..
- Arizona Latino gross domestic income (GDI) totaled $72.6 billion in 2021, representing about 17% of the state's GDI and 26% of Arizona's GDI growth between 2011 and 2021.
- Arizona's Latino GDP is the seventh largest, behind California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois and New Jersey.
The big picture: The total economic output of U.S. Latinos reached $3.2 trillion in 2021 — more than the total GDP of every nation but the U.S., China, Japan and Germany.
Between the lines: In many regions — including ours — new jobs are more likely to be filled by a Latino than not, according to the report.
- Of 520,000 new Arizona jobs created between 2011 and 2021, Latinos filled 310,000, or 60%.
Meanwhile, The percentage of U.S. Latinos living in poverty has dropped significantly in the last decade, but remains well above the national average.
- In Arizona, about 16% of Latinos lived below the poverty line in 2022 compared with about 13% of all residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
What they're saying:: Better access to credit and to quality education would help reduce Latino poverty — one of the most pressing issues facing Hispanics in the U.S., Jurado says.
