Data: LDC U.S. Latino GDP Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

The total economic output of U.S. Latinos reached $3.2 trillion in 2021, inching closer to Germany's and staying ahead of India, according to a report being released on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The report shows U.S. Latino buying power and economic output grew by more than 14% despite the pandemic's disproportionate impact on Latino communities.

The Latino GDP stayed ahead of those of the United Kingdom, India and France, even though those economies grew.

Latinos' total economic output was $2.8 trillion in 2020.

By the numbers: From 2011 to 2021, the U.S. Latino economy was the third-fastest growing among major economies, trailing only China (7.7%) and India (6.2%).

During that same period, U.S. Latino income grew at an annualized rate of 4.7% compared to 1.9% for non-Latinos.

Purchases of goods and services made "by and on behalf of Latinos" grew at 4% compared to 1.9% for non-Latinos.

Zoom in: Latinos significantly bolstered the U.S. economy through population growth, a high degree of workforce participation and increased productivity linked to educational attainment.

Details: The study by the Latino Donor Collaborative, a non-profit organization researching Latino issues, will be unveiled Wednesday at the L'attitude conference in Miami.

It was conducted in partnership with Wells Fargo and Arizona State University.

The intrigue: This year's annual report for the first time broke down the Latino economy across all states.

Significant Latino economies exist in California, Texas and Florida, amounting to $682 billion, $465 billion, and $240 billion respectively.

The California Latino economy alone would rank as the 21st largest in the world, nestled between Poland and Switzerland, the report said.

Yes, but: While the report focused on the overall strength of the U.S. Latino economy, it did not address the massive economic inequalities still facing Hispanics nationwide.

Roughly 17% of Latinos live below the U.S. poverty line. The national rate is 11.6%

41.9% of people in Puerto Rico live below poverty, and 27.6% of Latinos in Alabama also do, according to an Axios analysis.

What they're saying: Poverty is keeping the Latino GPD from growing even more, José A. Jurado, a research economist at Seidman Institute, Arizona State University, and co-author of the report, told Axios.

The Latino cohort still has a lot of catching up to in terms of education," said Jurado, adding that the lack of access to quality education is one of the major drivers of poverty.

