The total economic output of U.S. Latinos reached $2.8 trillion in 2020 and would be the fifth largest GDP in the world if U.S. Latinos were an independent country, according to a report released Thursday.

Why it matters: The report showed U.S. Latino buying power grew during a pandemic, which disproportionately impacted Hispanic communities, even surpassing the GDPs of the United Kingdom, India and France.

Latinos' total economic output was $2.7 trillion in 2019.

By the numbers: The report showed U.S. Latino GDP grew 65% from 2010, when it was $1.7 trillion, to 2020.

In 2020, Latinos spent $1.84 trillion, representing a consumption market larger than the entire economies of Canada or South Korea, the report said.

Details: The study by the Latino Donor Collaborative, a non-profit organization researching Latino issues was unveiled Thursday at the L'attitude conference in San Diego.

That's likely due to a strong workforce that rebounded quickly despite a disproportionate rate of infections, the report says.

Pay in low-wage positions like hospitality and service jobs — in which Latinos are overrepresented — also grew over the last couple of years as businesses struggled to find workers.

What they're saying: "Latinos have proven to be a tremendous source of resilience for the broader U.S. economy, even in the face of a one-in-a-century global crisis such as COVID-19," the report's authors wrote.

"The performance of Latinos during the pandemic is exemplified by income data. From 2010 to 2020, Latinos enjoyed significantly higher wage and salary income growth than non-Latinos," they added.

