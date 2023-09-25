Abortions have decreased by 16% in Arizona since 2020

Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of abortions performed in Arizona fell by 16%, based on a comparison of 2020 and 2023 data.

Meanwhile, abortions increased in neighboring states with looser abortion laws — most notably in New Mexico, where procedures have surged 220%

The big picture: The increase in New Mexico mirrors a national trend since Roe v. Wade's 2022 reversal.

Patients in states that have banned or limited abortions are proving highly motivated to travel to get the care they need if they have the financial and logistical means, according to Guttmacher, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

Why it matters: Without a federal right to abortion, patients must navigate a a patchwork of state laws granting varying levels of access.

This has led to patient confusion and provider fatigue in states like Arizona, where lawsuits over abortion limits are ongoing, and has created overwhelming demand in states with clearer access.

Flashback: Prior to the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, abortion was allowed up until the point of fetal viability, which is around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

A state law signed by then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last year now prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Yes, but: Planned Parenthood Arizona chief medical officer Jill Gibson tells Axios Phoenix it's not just the decrease in weeks that's pushing pregnant people to find out-of-state care. Other state laws, like the 24-hour waiting period and required ultrasounds and pelvic exams, make the process lengthier and more intrusive here, she said.

There are also fewer providers performing abortions in the state because of these restrictions, which has led to long wait times, she said.

What they're saying: "I hear all the time patients … that had their procedures in Nevada, in Colorado and in California who said it was just so much easier for me to literally drive or fly to another state to get an abortion than it is to get an abortion in Arizona," Gibson said.

What we're watching: The Mexican Supreme Court decriminalized abortion nationally in a court ruling earlier this month.

While some people celebrated that Arizonans may have another option to seek care nearby, Gibson said she had a different reaction.

"I just had to reflect on how insane it is that we are potentially sending citizens from our state to another country," she said.

What's next: Abortion rights advocates last month filed a ballot measure that would restore the 24-week access period and protect abortion rights in the Arizona Constitution.

Abortions would be permitted past that point to "protect the life or physical or mental health" of the mother.

If supporters collect enough signatures, Arizona voters will weigh in on the measure next November.

The other side: Opponents have promised to fight the initiative, telling Axios Phoenix the exemption related to the health of the mother is overly broad and vague.