The Streamliner 16th construction site at 16th and Polk streets in Phoenix. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Affordable housing is getting harder to come by in the Valley these days, but one company is looking to alleviate that trend with a spate of attainable apartment complexes throughout the Phoenix area.

Driving the news: Scottsdale-based development company Greenlight Communities has four of its "Streamliner" apartment complexes in the works.

The first, to be completed will be at 67th Avenue and McDowell, is expected to open next March.

Streamliner 16th, at 16th Street north of Van Buren Street, is slated for completion a month later.

Greenlight also has projects planned near 87th and Peoria avenues, and 99th Avenue near State Farm Stadium.

Between the lines: Dan Richards, a partner at Greenlight, told Axios Phoenix that Streamliner communities are geared toward the "missing middle" of renters who can't afford luxury apartments and aren't receiving government assistance.

Streamliner is largely aimed at people with income in the $35,000-$60,000 range, a category Richards said includes many teachers, service workers, first responders and retirees.

"About six years ago we started just seeing a void in the market. There was a lot of luxury apartments being built in Tempe, Phoenix, Scottsdale, a lot of high-end product throughout the Valley. But no one was building apartments for the missing middle."

Greenlight also has a series of apartments known as Cabana, pre-existing complexes the company renovates which are slightly more expensive than Streamliner.

By the numbers: Rent at Streamliner 16th will be $1,000 a month for a studio apartment, $1,200 for a one-bedroom and about $1,350 for a two-bedroom, Richards said.

Cabana rents tend to be about $150-$200 more.

The luxury apartments they compete with are about $2,000 for a one-bedroom place, Richards said, meaning Greenlight runs around $500-$700 less monthly.

Of note: The average apartment in Phoenix last year cost about $1,600 a month, with prices climbing higher in some Valley cities.

Between the lines: Greenlight is able to keep Streamliner rents cheaper for several reasons, Richards told us.

They buy "underutilized" land that may be a block or so off a main street.

They have in-house general contracting and civil engineering, which he said allows them "to really dig into the front end of it and respond to any city conditions" like drainage and grading.

Their apartments are smaller than average — 600 square feet at Streamliner and 650 at Cabana for a one-bedroom, compared to about 800 for their competitors — but the space is designed efficiently.

Meanwhile, the average apartment in Phoenix is 863 square feet.

What's next: Richards said Greenlight is looking at other Streamliner locations in the Phoenix and Tucson areas.