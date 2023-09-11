There's no shortage of construction in the Valley, and if you're like us, you often wonder what's going on when you see cranes and bulldozers. So when we see something happening, we set out to find some answers.

Driving the news: If you've curious about the cluster of buildings under construction on the northeast corner of 16th and Polk streets, just north of Van Buren, it's the future site of an affordable housing project from a company that's building similar apartment complexes elsewhere in the Valley.

Details: The bulk of the lot will be taken up by Greenlight Communities' Streamliner 16th project, which aims to provide "quality, attainable housing" for people who work or go to school in the downtown Phoenix area, the developer's representatives told the city.

An attorney for the project touted Streamliner 16th as "uniquely designed, attractively landscaped, well-amentized and much-needed housing" for essential workers like firefighters, nurses and teachers.

Leasings and move-ins are expected to begin next March, according to the project's website.

Zoom in: The 16th Street project is only the latest in Greenlight's Streamliner class of affordable apartment projects in the Valley, which typically have average rents of about $1,250 a month.

