Data: AdImpact; Chart: Axios Visuals

The 2024 election cycle is expected to be the most expensive in U.S. history, and more of that money is projected to be spent in Arizona than any other state, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

By the numbers: The advertising tracking company AdImpact estimated that $821 million will be spent in Arizona for the current election cycle.

That's nearly $100 million more than the projected No. 2 state, Pennsylvania.

Zoom in: AdImpact expects spending in the presidential race to hit $2.1 billion, with 76% being spent in seven states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The firm also projects $2.1 billion will be spent in Senate races, $1.7 billion in House races, $361 million in gubernatorial and $3.3 billion in down-ballot races.

Between the lines: Historically red Arizona has become a hotly contested swing state in recent years.

Catch up quick: Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Arizona since Bill Clinton in 1996. Before that, the most recent was Harry Truman in 1948.