First look: Culdesac brings car-free living to car-centric Phoenix

The apartment buildings are close together to increase shade and walkability. Photo: Courtesy of Culdesac

In a metro that's been called "sprawling," "car-centric" and "the world's least sustainable city," one new development stands in steadfast defiance.

State of play: Culdesac, near downtown Tempe, is Arizona's first car-free community and it looks and feels entirely different from the dozens of other apartment buildings springing up across the Valley.

That's in large part because it doesn't dedicate half its land to parking, the way a typical development would, Culdesac external affairs lead Erin Boyd tells us. Instead, 55% of its 17 acres is reserved for public space, in the form of wide paseos, gathering areas, restaurants and a grocery store.

The development mimics the design and architecture of a European metropolitan with the buildings close together to provide shade throughout. There's no asphalt in order to combat the urban heat island effect.

Why it matters: This housing project shows what's possible in a city with an increasing number of mass transit and micro-mobility options and offers a product for people who want a car-free lifestyle.

At a large enough scale, this type of development that eliminates private vehicles could help with Phoenix's ozone pollution.

The intrigue: The gamble of selling carless living in car-dependent Phoenix seems to be paying off: There's a waitlist of 600 people who have paid a deposit to live at Culdesac, Boyd says.

The first 250 residents will receive a free Lectric e-bike. Photo: Courtesy of Culdesac

How it works: There are only pay-to-park visitor spots, since residents are encouraged to use alternative transportation, like:

Light rail: The apartment complex is across from the Smith-Martin/Apache station and Culdesac worked with the city to build a crosswalk that will give residents direct access to the platform.

The apartment complex is across from the Smith-Martin/Apache station and Culdesac worked with the city to build a crosswalk that will give residents direct access to the platform. Bikes and e-bikes: The first 250 residents will receive a free Lectric e-bike. Archer's Bikes will also open an on-site shop with special resident perks.

The first 250 residents will receive a free Lectric e-bike. Archer's Bikes will also open an on-site shop with special resident perks. Rideshare: Residents will get 15% off Lyft rides and there will be dedicated pickup and drop-off spots at the complex.

Scooters: There will be 100-plus Bird scooters on-site.

There will be 100-plus Bird scooters on-site. Carshare: Residents can use Envoy to rent electric vehicles by the hour or day.

The latest: The onsite restaurant Cocina Chiwas — an upscale sister of Tacos Chiwas — opened in February. The first 16 residents arrived in May.

Street Corner Urban Market, the development's grocery store, will open later this month, and the next batch of residents are expected to arrive in September.

By February 2024, 130 units will have opened. Ultimately, there will be 761 apartments, ranging from a $1,500/month studio to a $3,000/month three-bedroom.

Between the lines: Culdesac's cofounders are from the Valley.

Ryan Johnson was on the founding team of real estate giant Opendoor and Jeff Berens was an economic developer.

What's next: Culdesac began hosting the Little Cholla Night Market to bring vendors, food trucks and live music to the space while it was under construction and will continue it moving forward.

It took a break during the summer but will be back in full force in September.