Food and Drink

3 great places to get street tacos in Phoenix

Sami Sparber
platter full of street tacos
Tacos Chiwas. Photo: Nadia Holguin

There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?

  • Here are three terrific spots to get your fix.
1. Tacos Chiwas

Why it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations.

  • Address: Check them out at locations around the Valley.
  • Hours: 10am-9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday.
platter of street tacos with pickled onions
Photo: Nadia Holguin
2. Tacos Huicho

Why it stands out: Loaded with flavor, this joint's pastor and asada tacos are $1.25 apiece on Tuesdays.

3. Taco Chelo

Why it stands out: Enjoy elements from Sonora and Monterey at this taqueria, a collaboration between chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin.

  • Address: 501 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix.
  • Hours: 11am-9pm Sunday to Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday.
two tacos on a tray
Photo: Taco Chelo
