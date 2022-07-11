21 hours ago - Food and Drink
3 great places to get street tacos in Phoenix
There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?
- Here are three terrific spots to get your fix.
1. Tacos Chiwas
Why it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations.
- Address: Check them out at locations around the Valley.
- Hours: 10am-9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday.
2. Tacos Huicho
Why it stands out: Loaded with flavor, this joint's pastor and asada tacos are $1.25 apiece on Tuesdays.
- Find all three locations around Phoenix.
3. Taco Chelo
Why it stands out: Enjoy elements from Sonora and Monterey at this taqueria, a collaboration between chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin.
- Address: 501 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix.
- Hours: 11am-9pm Sunday to Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday.
