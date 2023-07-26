Dairy Queen is king of Phoenix's ice cream empire

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

We all scream for ice cream — especially during a heat wave.

State of play: Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Phoenix metro area, with Cold Stone Creamery, Baskin-Robbins and Culver's as distant runners-up.

That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.

By the numbers: There are a whopping 87 Dairy Queens throughout metro Phoenix.

The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties.

Reality check: Just because one chain is most prevalent in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.