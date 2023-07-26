27 mins ago - Food and Drink
Dairy Queen is king of Phoenix's ice cream empire
We all scream for ice cream — especially during a heat wave.
State of play: Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Phoenix metro area, with Cold Stone Creamery, Baskin-Robbins and Culver's as distant runners-up.
- That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.
By the numbers: There are a whopping 87 Dairy Queens throughout metro Phoenix.
- The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties.
Reality check: Just because one chain is most prevalent in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.
- Jessica here! I love a Blizzard, but Churn is, hands down, the best ice cream parlor in the city. I'm partial to their honey, goat cheese and pistachio flavor (just trust me!).
