Taco John's "liberates" Taco Tuesday

Jessica Boehm
The fight over the "Taco Tuesday" trademark is over.

Driving the news: Taco John's confirmed to Axios on Tuesday it will abandon its longtime trademark registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, after Taco Bell fought to "liberate" it.

  • Restaurants across the country can now use the popular term to promote Tuesday specials without fear of cease-and-desist letters.

Catch up quick: Taco Bell filed legal petitions in mid-May aiming to cancel the trademark registration that its small Wyoming-based competitor has owned since 1989.

  • Taco Bell said in May the trademark restricted restaurants nationwide from using the popular phrase and the company "believes 'Taco Tuesday' should belong to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos."

Zoom in: There's no shortage of places in the Valley to celebrate the weekly holiday's newfound freedom.

