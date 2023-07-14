Geraldo Perdomo turns a double play against the Los Angeles Dodgers as Miguel Rojas is forced out at second base during the seventh inning at Chase Field on April 9. Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks have come back to Earth as they begin the second half of the season Friday, but they're still in contention as they vie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead.

State of play: The D-Backs have led the National League West for much of the season, but went into the All-Star break tied with the Dodgers.

Arizona lost 5 of 8 this month prior to the break, and has gone 11-14 since its six-game win streak last month.

The D-Backs have been one of the surprises of the 2023 season, and are part of a trend of relatively small-payroll teams succeeding while big-spending squads struggle.

Yes, but: If the season ended today, the D-Backs would make the playoffs as one of the NL's wild card teams.

Though they're technically tied with LA for the division lead, the Dodgers' winning percentage (.573) is slightly better than Arizona's (.571).

No matter what, the D-Backs have wildly exceeded their modest preseason expectations, while rookie Corbin Carroll and top pitcher Zac Gallen are turning heads and contending for postseason awards.

What's next: Things aren't going to get any easier for the D-Backs as they start the second half with a tough road trip, with series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves — who now have the best record in baseball — and the Cincinnati Reds.

They return to Arizona on July 24 for a home series against the slumping St. Louis Cardinals.

One good deal: If you're looking to catch a game with the family soon, check out the D-Backs' Kids Free Weekend promotion July 28-30.

Buy one adult ticket and get up to two free for kids 15 and younger.

The team posts the status of its retractable roof online before every home series. Nothing is posted for the D-Backs' upcoming home games, but we presume the roof will be closed at Chase Field until further notice as we grapple with the ongoing heat wave.