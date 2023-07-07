2 hours ago - Things to Do

Summer movie mania: What to watch and how to save

Jessica Boehm
Illustration of multiple pairs of hands holding up a single film clapper board.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

I think our Arizona brains and bodies are just programmed to crave a chilly screening room on a hot summer day.

Reviews: I saw two new releases last weekend.

"Asteroid City": This was the most Wes Anderson-like Wes Anderson movie I've ever seen, which means you really need to love his cinematic style to appreciate the film. I liked it, but thought some elements went over my head.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny": Look — I'm never not going to smile when I hear the Indiana Jones theme and see Harrison Ford in that iconic hat.

  • Yes, but: I can also admit it was a bit hokey and altogether not as entertaining as I wanted it to be.

What's next: We are eagerly awaiting July 21, when "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" make their joint debuts. But there are a few other fun releases coming this summer.

Be smart: Movies have gotten pretty pricey, but there are a few ways to save.

  • Pollack Tempe Cinemas was dubbed the "$1 theater" when I was growing up. Tickets are $3 now, but that's still a steal. They show movies that are a month or so old and classic films, like a triple-header of the original Star Wars movies.
  • MoviePass is back! The cheapest membership is $10 per month, which allows you to see one to three movies. I paid $14.50 just for Indiana Jones at Harkins Camelview. 😢

Stay home: If lounging on the couch is more your style, check out our streaming guide for new releases to watch at home.

