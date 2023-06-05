Is there anything better than a freezing movie theater on a hundred-degree day? Hardly.

What's happening: MoviePass, the theater subscription service, is back from bankruptcy, under new ownership and more than 80 locations in Arizona are participating in the service.

All local Harkins and AMC theaters accept MoviePass.

How it works: MoviePass allows subscribers to see multiple films on the big screen for a set monthly price.

$10 for 1-3 movies

$20 for 3-7 movies

$30 for 5-11 movies

$40 for 30 movies

Context: Adult general admission for a single movie at Harkins typically costs $12.50.

Of note: MoviePass operates on a credit system, with weekdays and matinees "costing" fewer credits than weekend and evening shows. How many credits you use determines the number of films per tier.

1 grand thing: You can use your MoviePass credits at the Grand Canyon IMAX Theatre, which shows an immersive film on the history of the canyon.