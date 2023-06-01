Phoenix wants to host the NBA and WNBA All-Star games
The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to support the Phoenix Suns and Mercury in their quest to host future NBA and WNBA All-Star Games.
What's happening: Phoenix hopes to woo the basketball leagues to bring the WNBA All-Star Game to Footprint Center in 2024 and the NBA All-Star Game here in 2025 or 2026.
Why it matters: Mega sporting events bring thousands of fans from across the country, meaning big bucks and national exposure.
What they're saying: "There's no louder megaphone or bigger billboard for a city or region than hosting a mega event like this," Downtown Phoenix Inc. CEO Devney Majerle told us.
Zoom out: This year's NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City generated an estimated $125 million in direct spending and another $125 million to $150 million in indirect spending, Axios Salt Lake City reported.
Between the lines: Phoenix committed to provide significant resources to the leagues if they bring the events here, including:
- Free use of city facilities
- Police and public safety support at no cost
- A dedicated citywide liaison
- Traffic coordination
🥊 Our competition: We're not the only ones trying to attract basketball's biggest weekend.
- Lee Zeidman, president of Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center), told the Sporting Tribune in February that L.A. plans to bid on the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend.
- The Milwaukee Bucks also expects to vie for the 2025 or 2026 NBA game, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
- The Boston Celtics are considering a bid for the 2026 game, per TNT's Craig Haynes.
Our strengths: We asked Majerle, who was on the 2015 Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and 2016 College Football Playoff Host Committee, why we're the best fit for the All-Star events. She says:
- Footprint Center underwent a $240 million renovation in 2021.
- Our arena is a quick light rail ride to Sky Harbor and walking distance to the Phoenix Convention Center.
- Downtown Phoenix has seen more than $7.6 billion in development since 2005, and has an abundance of hotels and entertainment options.
- We know how to do this: Metro Phoenix just pulled off a Super Bowl, will host the NCAA Men's Final Four next year and the Women's Final Four in 2026.
Flashback: Phoenix held the WNBA festivities most recently in 2014 but hasn't hosted the NBA event since 2009.
- The Eastern Conference eked out a 125-124 win in 2014. Mercury stars Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Candice Dupree played for the Western Conference.
- The Western Conference — with help from former Suns stars Amar'e Stoudemire and Shaquille O'Neal and future Suns star Chris Paul — pummeled the Easterners in 2009.
