Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Dwight Howard tips off against Yao Ming in the 2009 NBA All-Star Game. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to support the Phoenix Suns and Mercury in their quest to host future NBA and WNBA All-Star Games.

What's happening: Phoenix hopes to woo the basketball leagues to bring the WNBA All-Star Game to Footprint Center in 2024 and the NBA All-Star Game here in 2025 or 2026.

Why it matters: Mega sporting events bring thousands of fans from across the country, meaning big bucks and national exposure.

What they're saying: "There's no louder megaphone or bigger billboard for a city or region than hosting a mega event like this," Downtown Phoenix Inc. CEO Devney Majerle told us.

Zoom out: This year's NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City generated an estimated $125 million in direct spending and another $125 million to $150 million in indirect spending, Axios Salt Lake City reported.

Between the lines: Phoenix committed to provide significant resources to the leagues if they bring the events here, including:

Free use of city facilities

Police and public safety support at no cost

A dedicated citywide liaison

Traffic coordination

🥊 Our competition: We're not the only ones trying to attract basketball's biggest weekend.

Lee Zeidman, president of Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center), told the Sporting Tribune in February that L.A. plans to bid on the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend.

The Milwaukee Bucks also expects to vie for the 2025 or 2026 NBA game, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Boston Celtics are considering a bid for the 2026 game, per TNT's Craig Haynes.

Our strengths: We asked Majerle, who was on the 2015 Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and 2016 College Football Playoff Host Committee, why we're the best fit for the All-Star events. She says:

Footprint Center underwent a $240 million renovation in 2021.

Our arena is a quick light rail ride to Sky Harbor and walking distance to the Phoenix Convention Center.

Downtown Phoenix has seen more than $7.6 billion in development since 2005, and has an abundance of hotels and entertainment options.

We know how to do this: Metro Phoenix just pulled off a Super Bowl, will host the NCAA Men's Final Four next year and the Women's Final Four in 2026.

Flashback: Phoenix held the WNBA festivities most recently in 2014 but hasn't hosted the NBA event since 2009.