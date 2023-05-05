British pubs to toast King Charles III's coronation, Kentucky Derby
King Charles III will officially be crowned monarch Saturday, about eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
State of play: The coronation begins at 3am in Arizona — which is way earlier than we're willing to wake up on a weekend.
Yes, but: You can recognize the dawn of a new day in the U.K. by stopping at one of these English pubs in the afternoon.
- Tomorrow's also the Kentucky Derby, if you need another British-inspired reason to drink!
George & Dragon
Zoom in: Perhaps the most storied pub in the Valley, George & Dragon offers classic British fare and "proper pints."
Location: Central Phoenix
Cornish Pasty Co.
Zoom in: This local chain has transformed the traditional bland pasty with offerings like chicken tikka masala and carne adovada stuffed in a tasty pastry pouch. And of course they have plenty of beers on tap to wash them down.
Location: Multiple spots, in Tempe, Mesa, Scottsdale and Phoenix
Crown Public House
Zoom in: "You'll never walk alone" at this soccer-loving, suds-pouring tavern. Don't skip the poutine!
Location: Downtown Phoenix
