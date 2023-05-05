King Charles III drinks beer at a reception on March 31 in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage via Getty Images

King Charles III will officially be crowned monarch Saturday, about eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

State of play: The coronation begins at 3am in Arizona — which is way earlier than we're willing to wake up on a weekend.

Yes, but: You can recognize the dawn of a new day in the U.K. by stopping at one of these English pubs in the afternoon.

Tomorrow's also the Kentucky Derby, if you need another British-inspired reason to drink!

Zoom in: Perhaps the most storied pub in the Valley, George & Dragon offers classic British fare and "proper pints."

Location: Central Phoenix

Zoom in: This local chain has transformed the traditional bland pasty with offerings like chicken tikka masala and carne adovada stuffed in a tasty pastry pouch. And of course they have plenty of beers on tap to wash them down.

Location: Multiple spots, in Tempe, Mesa, Scottsdale and Phoenix

Zoom in: "You'll never walk alone" at this soccer-loving, suds-pouring tavern. Don't skip the poutine!

Location: Downtown Phoenix