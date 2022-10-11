King Charles III's coronation date set for 2023

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 of next year, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey nearly eight months after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the British monarchy for seven decades.

Queen Camilla will also be crowned at the ceremony.

The big picture: King Charles has ascended the throne at a time when several Commonwealth nations are considering severing ties to the British monarchy.

“The accession of Charles is of course putting this debate front and center: What are we doing with this British, distant, White monarch as our head of state?” Kate Quinn, an associate professor of Caribbean history at University College London, told the Washington Post.

Worth noting: Charles will not have to pay taxes on the throne he's inheriting from his late mother. This has struck a nerve with some in the U.K. who have seen a sharp rise in the cost of living.

The king was heckled during a recent visit to Wales with one spectator saying Charles was "not my king" over financial concerns.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to change the description for the coronation ceremony. King Charles III will be crowned as king, not coronated.