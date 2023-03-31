Maricopa County leads nation in population growth again

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Axios Visuals

More people moved to Maricopa County than any other county in the nation last year, per a new U.S. Census Bureau report.

Context: We've held the title of "fastest growing county by numeric growth" for most of the past decade.

By the numbers: Maricopa County added 56,831 residents last year, a gain of 1.3% from 2021.

Our population is now about 4.6 million.

We remain the fourth largest county by population, trailing: L.A. County, Cook County, Illinois, and Harris County, Texas.

State of play: The tens of thousands of people who moved here during the remote-work era of the pandemic have chosen to stay. And with high-paying employers like the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. coming to the Valley, even more people are choosing to live here, Greater Phoenix Economic Council president and CEO Chris Camacho tells Axios Phoenix.

The past decade has seen a national trend of people moving to warmer climates, putting Arizona at a natural advantage.

Yes, but: Camacho said the Valley's commitment to creating "one of the most dynamic, innovation-centered economies in the country" is what sets it apart from other Sun Belt cities.

Reality check: Though many leaders celebrate the Valley's growth, more people can lead to more complex problems.

Metro Phoenix is already facing a major housing shortage, is fighting with the state over long-term transportation funding and is in the middle of a severe drought.

What they're saying: "Our challenge is to balance the benefits of new people, new ideas and new business with policies that ensure development is sustainable, water is available to all, and our growth does not diminish our quality of life," Maricopa County Board chair Clint Hickman said in a statement.