Josselyn Berry resigned as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' press secretary on Wednesday following uproar over a tweet she posted with imagery of guns directed at "transphobes."

Driving the news: Berry's since-deleted tweet stated, "Us when we see transphobes," with an image from the 1980 movie "Gloria" of a woman holding a pistol in each hand.

Context: She posted the tweet Monday night, less than 12 hours after a mass shooter killed six people, including three children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

Berry's post came in response to someone who replied to her previous tweet stating: "If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you're not progressive. Period. End of story."

Berry set her Twitter profile to private on Tuesday night and it remains unclear whether her tweets had any connection to the Nashville shooting.

What they're saying: "The Governor does not condone violence in any form," the Hobbs administration said in a statement Wednesday. "The post by the Press Secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration."

The administration had no immediate comment when the Arizona Republic contacted them for a story published Tuesday night.

Zoom in: Republican lawmakers began calling for Berry to be fired on Tuesday afternoon and the conservative Arizona Freedom Caucus issued a statement from GOP Sen. Anthony Kern calling the tweet "reprehensible and massively disturbing."

"Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist @katiehobbs' Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with," the Arizona Freedom Caucus tweeted Tuesday. "Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable."

The Arizona Freedom Caucus and other critics of Berry's tweet said that she directed violent imagery at people she deemed anti-trans the same day that a shooter, whom authorities had at one point identified as transgender, attacked the Nashville school.

News outlets outside of Arizona, including the New York Post and the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom, also covered the story.

The other side: Berry did not respond to a request for comment from Axios Phoenix.