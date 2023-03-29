2 hours ago - Politics

Hobbs press aide resigns over tweet with gun imagery

Jeremy Duda
A screenshot of a tweet featuring an image of a women with two handguns and the words "Us when we see transphobes."

Twitter screenshot/Axios Visuals

Josselyn Berry resigned as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' press secretary on Wednesday following uproar over a tweet she posted with imagery of guns directed at "transphobes."

Driving the news: Berry's since-deleted tweet stated, "Us when we see transphobes," with an image from the 1980 movie "Gloria" of a woman holding a pistol in each hand.

Context: She posted the tweet Monday night, less than 12 hours after a mass shooter killed six people, including three children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

  • Berry's post came in response to someone who replied to her previous tweet stating: "If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you're not progressive. Period. End of story."
  • Berry set her Twitter profile to private on Tuesday night and it remains unclear whether her tweets had any connection to the Nashville shooting.

What they're saying: "The Governor does not condone violence in any form," the Hobbs administration said in a statement Wednesday. "The post by the Press Secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration."

Zoom in: Republican lawmakers began calling for Berry to be fired on Tuesday afternoon and the conservative Arizona Freedom Caucus issued a statement from GOP Sen. Anthony Kern calling the tweet "reprehensible and massively disturbing."

  • "Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist @katiehobbs' Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with," the Arizona Freedom Caucus tweeted Tuesday. "Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable."

The other side: Berry did not respond to a request for comment from Axios Phoenix.

