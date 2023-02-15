2 hours ago - Business
Scottsdale's new Fratelli la Bufala rivals Pomo, Pizzeria Bianco
We've go a new carb factory you have to try.
State of play: Pizzeria Bianco draws national attention (even though it wasn't enough to beat Denver in our pizza contest), but we have several wood-fired pizzerias sprinkled throughout the Valley, like Pomo, Cibo and Forno 301.
- Fratelli La Bufala, which opened in Scottsdale in December, joins that list.
What's happening: This is Fratelli la Bufala's second U.S. location, after Miami.
- The Naples-based eatery also has spots in Europe and the Middle East.
My review: I split the margherita di bufala pizza ($18) and rigatoni salsiccia e friarielli pasta ($19).
- The pizza, which prominently featured the restaurant's signature buffalo mozzarella, easily rivaled any of my favorite pies in town.
- The pasta was cooked perfectly al dente and had a fun, spicy kick.
Bonus: It wasn't crowded, and you can make reservations through Open Table.
The bottom line: Run, don't walk!
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.