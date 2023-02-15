2 hours ago - Business

Scottsdale's new Fratelli la Bufala rivals Pomo, Pizzeria Bianco

Jessica Boehm
A bowl of pasta with a pizza in the background.

The rigatoni salsiccia e friarielli and margherita di bufala pizza. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

We've go a new carb factory you have to try.

State of play: Pizzeria Bianco draws national attention (even though it wasn't enough to beat Denver in our pizza contest), but we have several wood-fired pizzerias sprinkled throughout the Valley, like Pomo, Cibo and Forno 301.

What's happening: This is Fratelli la Bufala's second U.S. location, after Miami.

My review: I split the margherita di bufala pizza ($18) and rigatoni salsiccia e friarielli pasta ($19).

  • The pizza, which prominently featured the restaurant's signature buffalo mozzarella, easily rivaled any of my favorite pies in town.
  • The pasta was cooked perfectly al dente and had a fun, spicy kick.

Bonus: It wasn't crowded, and you can make reservations through Open Table.

The bottom line: Run, don't walk!

