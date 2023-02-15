We've go a new carb factory you have to try.

State of play: Pizzeria Bianco draws national attention (even though it wasn't enough to beat Denver in our pizza contest), but we have several wood-fired pizzerias sprinkled throughout the Valley, like Pomo, Cibo and Forno 301.

Fratelli La Bufala, which opened in Scottsdale in December, joins that list.

What's happening: This is Fratelli la Bufala's second U.S. location, after Miami.

The Naples-based eatery also has spots in Europe and the Middle East.

My review: I split the margherita di bufala pizza ($18) and rigatoni salsiccia e friarielli pasta ($19).

The pizza, which prominently featured the restaurant's signature buffalo mozzarella, easily rivaled any of my favorite pies in town.

The pasta was cooked perfectly al dente and had a fun, spicy kick.

Bonus: It wasn't crowded, and you can make reservations through Open Table.

The bottom line: Run, don't walk!