Phoenix vs. Denver: You decide who has the best pizza
Nothing will bring our city together (or tear it apart) like arguing over pizza.
- We all have our favorites, whether it's Pizzeria Bianco, Cibo Urban Pizzeria, Forno 301, Spinato's or the myriad other top-notch spots that have led some to dub Phoenix as the top pizza city in the U.S.
Yes, but: Our pizza is a point of civic pride. Even if we can't agree locally, we'll stand steadfast together against any outsiders who try to throw shade on our cheesy pie.
State of play: We have put together the ultimate Axios Local pizza bracket, to crown the best pizza city.
- It's up to you, our loyal readers, to help vote us to the next round.
Our first round matchup: Phoenix vs. Denver (They're a pizza city? We missed the memo.)
- The Valley has always attracted transplants from cold-weather climates like Chicago, and they've brought their pie-making ways with them in the form of places like Lou Malnati's, Oregano's and Barro's.
- The Nuggets have already beat the Suns twice this year, don't let Denver beat us again at something.
What's next: First-round voting is open until 1pm Monday. Go vote!
