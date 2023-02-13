Phoenix vs. Denver: You decide who has the best pizza

Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Nothing will bring our city together (or tear it apart) like arguing over pizza.

We all have our favorites, whether it's Pizzeria Bianco, Cibo Urban Pizzeria, Forno 301, Spinato's or the myriad other top-notch spots that have led some to dub Phoenix as the top pizza city in the U.S.

Yes, but: Our pizza is a point of civic pride. Even if we can't agree locally, we'll stand steadfast together against any outsiders who try to throw shade on our cheesy pie.

State of play: We have put together the ultimate Axios Local pizza bracket, to crown the best pizza city.

It's up to you, our loyal readers, to help vote us to the next round.

Our first round matchup: Phoenix vs. Denver (They're a pizza city? We missed the memo.)

The Valley has always attracted transplants from cold-weather climates like Chicago, and they've brought their pie-making ways with them in the form of places like Lou Malnati's, Oregano's and Barro's.

The Nuggets have already beat the Suns twice this year, don't let Denver beat us again at something.

What's next: First-round voting is open until 1pm Monday. Go vote!