Election Day 2022 road map for Phoenix voters

Jessica Boehm
Illustration of a hand placing a ballot in a box.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

We made it. Months of TV ads, mailboxes overflowing with campaign mailers and fiery debates (or lack thereof) have brought us to Election Day 2022.

Why it matters: Races up and down the ballot, from governor to city council, could impact education funding, taxes, border security and abortion rights.

Meanwhile: Our neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race could determine which party has control of Congress.

How to vote: If you are registered to vote and haven't yet cast your ballot, you can go to any vote center in Maricopa County today.

  • Vote centers opened at 6am and close at 7pm. If you're in line by then, you will be allowed to vote.
  • If you received a ballot by mail but haven't returned it, you can drop it off at any of these locations as well. No need to wait in line — walk in and poll workers will point you to a drop box.

Worth your time: If you still need to do some research on candidates or ballot initiatives, make sure to consult our Axios Phoenix voter guide.

Be smart: If you believe your voting rights have been violated, you can report your experience to the Department of Justice or Arizona Secretary of State.

What's next: County election officials expect to finish counting ballots 10-12 days after the election.

  • Yes, but: They expect 95%-99% of ballots to be counted by the end of Friday.
