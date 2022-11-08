We made it. Months of TV ads, mailboxes overflowing with campaign mailers and fiery debates (or lack thereof) have brought us to Election Day 2022.

Why it matters: Races up and down the ballot, from governor to city council, could impact education funding, taxes, border security and abortion rights.

Meanwhile: Our neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race could determine which party has control of Congress.

How to vote: If you are registered to vote and haven't yet cast your ballot, you can go to any vote center in Maricopa County today.

Vote centers opened at 6am and close at 7pm. If you're in line by then, you will be allowed to vote.

If you received a ballot by mail but haven't returned it, you can drop it off at any of these locations as well. No need to wait in line — walk in and poll workers will point you to a drop box.

Worth your time: If you still need to do some research on candidates or ballot initiatives, make sure to consult our Axios Phoenix voter guide.

Be smart: If you believe your voting rights have been violated, you can report your experience to the Department of Justice or Arizona Secretary of State.

What's next: County election officials expect to finish counting ballots 10-12 days after the election.