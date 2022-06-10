March For Our Lives coming to Phoenix and other cities

Phoenix and several other cities in Arizona are among the 450+ locations around the country and world where March For Our Lives has planned demonstrations this weekend.

The anti-gun violence organization formed after the 2018 Parkland shooting. The weekend demonstrations come just weeks after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

What's happening: A rally hosted by March For Our Lives Arizona will begin at 5pm Saturday at the state Capitol. It will be on the lawns on the east side of the House of Representatives and Senate buildings.

Speakers will include Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and Rep. Jennifer Longdon, both Democrats. Arizona Education Association vice president Marisol Garcia and activist Belen Sisa will also be there, March For Our Lives Arizona spokesperson Jacob Martinez tells Axios.

Because of the heat, the march won't go far. Attendees will head a couple blocks east to the Arizona Supreme Court building before winding back to the Capitol.

Of note: The issue of gun violence is personal to Longdon, who is paralyzed from the chest down due to a drive-by shooting in 2004.

Meanwhile, March For Our Lives will also host events in Flagstaff, Payson, Prescott, Sedona and Tucson.