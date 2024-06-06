South Street road closures will be unpredictable this summer

Philadelphia police will shut down stretches of South Street on weekends again this summer, but officers won't decide exactly where until the night of. Why it matters: The popular corridor has long attracted large crowds, tailgating and illegal dirt bikes, all of which have raised public safety issues and hurt local businesses.

State of play: Police are targeting South Street between 5th and Front Street with road closures Fridays through Sundays, Lt. Steven Ricci tells Axios.

Officers will determine nightly when and where to put the closures in place in the area, based on factors like crowd levels and police intelligence.

The street closures began Memorial Day weekend.

Inside the room: The flexible schedule is a new approach this year in response to some in the business community who want to ditch the closures, Ricci says.

Last year, police shut down portions of the roadway at consistent times every weekend.

The big picture: The city is also rolling out new safety measures in the area, including new signage about noise violations and fines, radar speed meters and speed bumps, Eleanor Ingersoll, executive director of the South Street Headhouse District, tells Axios.

She didn't have a timeline for when they'll be put in place.

Between the lines: South Street has struggled amid business closings and a mass shooting since the pandemic.

But the business district has seen new signs of life in recent months, including the reopening of Jim's Steaks and appointment of Ingersoll as head of the business improvement district.

What to expect: Police will place barricades in South Street intersections and park a cruiser there.

Zigzagging barricades also will be placed on sidewalks at those intersections to prevent dirt bikes and ATVs from driving on the walkways.

The intrigue: Some in the area, including Ingersoll, have called for more resources from the city besides the barricades, arguing that the street closures hinder foot and vehicular traffic and create negative perceptions of the corridor.

What we're watching: Police are working with the business community and residents on other options to eventually end the use of barricades on South Street altogether, Ricci says.