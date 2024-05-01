Details: The new Jim's, officially known as Jim's South St., includes first- and second-floor dining areas, and also outdoor tables.
The open kitchen features a custom-made 12-foot griddle.
A new retail counter sells merch.
1 cool thing: You can chow down on a cheesesteak surrounded by Zagar's tile-and-glass mosaics, which adorn every inch of a new room at Jim's.
Some of the mosaics, among Zagar's earliest creations, were discovered during construction and restored.
What they're saying: Ken Silver, president of Jim's Steaks, tells Axios it was important to preserve the original essence of the business and not make major changes.
"People know us for a few things: Best cheesesteaks in Philly — or at least we think so — excellent hoagies, and drinks," he said.
Plus: Eleanor Ingersoll, executive director of the South Street Headhouse District, tells Axios that Jim's is a legacy anchor for the area and she expects the reopening to be a "shot of adrenaline for the business district."