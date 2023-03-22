The old sign made it to the new space. Photo courtesy of Eyes Gallery

Eyes Gallery in South Philly is poised to reopen in a new space on April 15 after a fire forced it to shut down last summer.

What’s happening: The store will open at 327 South St, a block from its former location, owner Julia Zagar tells Axios.

Why it matters: The folk art gallery had been a landmark since Zagar opened it in 1968 with her husband Isaiah Zagar, the famed mosaic artist whose work can be seen throughout the city and at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens.

Catch up quick: A fire sparked by electrical wiring in Jim’s Steaks building next-door caused extensive damage to both the famous cheesesteak shop and Eyes Gallery in July 2022.

The owner of Jim’s bought the gallery building earlier this year and plans to expand the restaurant there.

Between the lines: The beloved gallery held two pop-up markets since the fire and a Gofundme campaign raised more than $55,000.

The gallery lost about 40% of its inventory in the fire, Julia Zagar tells Axios.

Details: Eyes Gallery will continue to sell folk art, jewelry, clothing and musical instruments, with an emphasis on handmade items, along with artwork from local artists, including Isaiah Zagar.

The new shop is smaller — a single story compared to the three at the previous building — and won’t have have its famed mosaic facade.

Several items from the old shop will resurface at the new location, including the large neon sign that reads “EYES ART.”

What they’re saying: “It’s a full embrace of everything we had but it’s in a different format,” Julia Zagar says. “We are really making it into an art piece.”