Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A mock-up of one of the anti-Trump billboards in Pennsylvania. Courtesy of Republican Voters Against Trump

A group of anti-Trump Republicans is putting up "I Won't Vote for a Convicted Felon" billboards around Philly this week. Why it matters: Republicans Voters Against Trump launched the ad blitz as part of a national play in four of six states, including Pennsylvania, expected to decide the election.

Driving the news: The billboards featuring former Trump supporters sprouted up Tuesday along major highways in and around Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

Robert Nix, a Philadelphia lawyer appearing on some signs, says the ads are designed to target disillusioned voters like him who swung from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in 2020.

"We're not gonna change any MAGA minds. But in a race this close, any small amount helps," says Nix, who voted for Nikki Haley in the Pennsylvania primary despite her having already dropped out of the presidential race.

The big picture: The group believes the anti-Trump coalition on the right was crucial to cementing Biden's win.

The president carried Pennsylvania by a slim margin — about 80,000 votes.

Zoom in: Pennsylvania has over 3.5 million registered Republicans and nearly 1 million independents. The latter comprise about 11% of total voters, per state statistics.

Philadelphia County has virtually the same number of registered Republicans (119,937) as unaffiliated voters (119,474). About 342,000 people statewide are listed as affiliated with other non-majority parties.

What they're saying: St. Joe professor emeritus and political commentator Randall Miller tells Axios the "felon" messaging is more convincing coming from a Republican group than it would be from the left.

"This is a public referendum of sorts on your behavior," he says. "We like to think of our presidents as being representative of our best values. 'Felon' is not somebody who represents most people's best values."

The latest: Recent polls show Biden in a dead heat with Trump among registered Pennsylvania voters.

Zoom out: A post-conviction Morning Consult poll on Friday found 49% of independents and 15% of Republicans think Trump should end his campaign because of the verdict.

The poll found the race effectively tied in a 1-on-1 with Biden at 45% and Trump at 44%.

What we're watching: Expect more billboards and voter testimonials on TV and other platforms in the coming months.