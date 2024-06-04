Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A 21-year-old fencer from Philly is heading to the Olympic Games this July. Why it matters: Maia Weintraub is among a handful of local athletes to root for in the Summer Olympics in Paris and comes after no city natives made it to the 2022 Winter Games.

The big picture: About 10,500 athletes will compete in the games, which run July 26-Aug. 11.

This summer, an equal number of men and women athletes are competing for the first time in Olympic history.

State of play: Weintraub is joining Team USA women's foil fencing team as a "replacement athlete" — or substitute.

Zoom in: Weintraub got her start in the sport around 8 years old at West Philly's Fencing Academy of Philadelphia.

A graduate of Friends Select School in Logan Square, Weintraub now attends Princeton University.

What she's saying: Weintraub tells Axios she's looking forward to competing at the highest level with her teammates.

"Knowing that the people I'm close to, and my parents as well, would come physically to experience the moment with me, definitely means a lot," she says.

By the numbers: The right-hander is ranked 11th in the world for women in foil, per FIE International Fencing Federation.

She's the highest-ranked American in foil behind No. 1 Lee Kiefer, who is also on Team USA.

🤺 How it works: The sport has its roots in dueling and comes in three variations: foil, épée and sabre.

The goal: Score points via strikes with the tip of the blade on an opponent, although rules and weapons vary by discipline.

Score points via strikes with the tip of the blade on an opponent, although rules and weapons vary by discipline. Vests with electronic sensors help officials determine who landed the first hit.

Zoom out: Fencing is growing in popularity in the U.S., Axios' Torey Van Oot writes.

USA Fencing added more than 10,000 youth members since the 2016-2017 season, a 68% increase.

🏅 Fun fact: Weintraub has taken home medals in several tournaments over the years, including gold at the Foil World Cup in the women's individual event in Hong Kong last month.