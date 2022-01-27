Pennsylvanians go for the gold at 2022 Winter Olympics
Pennsylvania has two hopefuls headed to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Meet the players: Next week will mark luger Summer Britcher's third Olympics. The Glen Rock native has already tallied five World Cup wins, making her the all-time singles leader in USA Luge history.
- Brian O'Neill, a forward for the USA hockey team from Yardley, is heading to his second Olympics.
Of note: Britcher broke her finger two weeks ago while she was competing in Latvia, but she still plans to compete in February.
- O'Neill is playing in his sixth season for Finland's Jokerit professional team in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.
What's next: The Winter Olympic Games are set to begin Feb. 4.
