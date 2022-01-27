Pennsylvanians go for the gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Pennsylvania has two hopefuls headed to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Meet the players: Next week will mark luger Summer Britcher's third Olympics. The Glen Rock native has already tallied five World Cup wins, making her the all-time singles leader in USA Luge history.

Brian O'Neill, a forward for the USA hockey team from Yardley, is heading to his second Olympics.

Of note: Britcher broke her finger two weeks ago while she was competing in Latvia, but she still plans to compete in February.

O'Neill is playing in his sixth season for Finland's Jokerit professional team in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

What's next: The Winter Olympic Games are set to begin Feb. 4.