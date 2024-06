Share on email (opens in new window)

Holler if you got a dollar. Photo: Courtesy of MilkBoy

MilkBoy is really, um, milking Dollar Dog Night. Why it matters: The Center City eatery and concert venue is the latest Philly establishment to capitalize off the Phillies' decision to end the beloved hot dog promo.

Driving the news: MilkBoy is kicking off its $1 weenie deal today, plus $6 Belgium Fat Tire drafts, at both locations.

Phillies fans or hot dog enthusiasts who miss out can catch the next one on July 9, Aug. 13 or Sept. 13.

Catch up quick: The Phillies ended the long-running tradition in March after fans flung weenies onto the field during a game.

Fans thought the decision was the brat-wurst and started a petition to bring back Dollar Dog Night.

Several restaurants offered their own promos to make up for the bun-der, err, blunder.

If you go: MilkBoy: 1100 Chestnut Street; 401 South Street.