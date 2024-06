Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

So, Phillie Phanatic can shoot hotdogs into the stands but we can't reciprocate? Boo! Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Phillies are eliminating Dollar Dog Night after 27 years, a decision the team says it made after fans flung weenies onto the field during last year's promotion. Driving the news: The event is being replaced by "Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights."

Scheduled for April 2 and 16, it allows fans to buy two hot dogs at $5 apiece but get four with each transaction.

Flashback: The Dollar Dog Night promotion has been a hit in past years, with the team selling 58,000 franks in 2023.

But many fans chucked them onto the field to dog their team for playing lousy.

What they're saying: Phillies senior VP John Weber told the Inquirer that last year's shenanigans were the "tipping point" for the team to change up the promotion.

Some fans were distraught by the news but others welcomed it, calling the 2023 episode the "worst experience" they've had at Citizens Bank Park, per the Inquirer.

The bottom line: Doggone it! A cheap expression of displeasure has now cost Philly fans a priceless piece of history.

Yes, but: They're a committed, creative bunch and spare no expense to let their teams know how they feel.