Weenie-flicking fans

Isaac Avilucea
Fans dressed in hot-dog costumes during a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park.

We're a weenie in a bottle, baby. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Imagine waiting in insanely long lines to get your hands on a bunch of cheap ballpark franks only to rain them down on the home team.

Driving the news: That’s exactly what Phillies fans did during Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Florida Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

Between the buns: A sold-out crowd gobbled up the $1 hot dog promotion by purchasing 58,000 franks.

Yes, but: In true Philly fashion, many ended up on the field as upset fans chucked them at the home team for playing like a bunch of overcooked weenies. Well worth the investment.

💭Isaac’s thought bubble: This reminded me of the famous scene from “It’s a Wonderful Life” when a wishful George Bailey saunters up to an old cigar lighter. Except in this case, they’d say, “I wish the Phillies won a game. Hot dog!”

