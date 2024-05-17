Weavers Way opens new supermarket in Germantown

Why it matters: The cooperative will bring high-quality produce and products to a low-income and underserved community with limited food options.
Driving the news: The member-supported supermarket at 328 W. Chelten Ave, the co-op's fourth store, officially opened its doors Wednesday.
What they're saying: The co-op has sought to open a store in Germantown for decades due to the hundreds of co-op members living in the neighborhood, Weavers Way general manager Jon Roesser tells Axios.
"We expand to meet the needs of our members," he said.
Between the lines: While Germantown has other supermarkets, Roesser said most residents have been spending the bulk of their food dollars outside the neighborhood, per a study done by the group.