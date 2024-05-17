Weavers Way opens new supermarket in Germantown

Share on email (opens in new window)

Weavers Way Co-op has opened Philly's newest supermarket in Germantown. Why it matters: The cooperative will bring high-quality produce and products to a low-income and underserved community with limited food options.

Driving the news: The member-supported supermarket at 328 W. Chelten Ave, the co-op's fourth store, officially opened its doors Wednesday.

What they're saying: The co-op has sought to open a store in Germantown for decades due to the hundreds of co-op members living in the neighborhood, Weavers Way general manager Jon Roesser tells Axios.

"We expand to meet the needs of our members," he said.

Between the lines: While Germantown has other supermarkets, Roesser said most residents have been spending the bulk of their food dollars outside the neighborhood, per a study done by the group.

Context: Weavers Way launched its Mount Airy store in 1972. Its other stores are located in Chestnut Hill and Ambler.

The group has more than 11,000 member households.

Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

What to expect: The 9,000-square-foot Germantown store includes produce, meat, seafoods, frozen items and prepared foods sections.

You can find locally sourced products, including meats from Ed Hipps Foods in Olney and prepared foods from the Ethiopian Salam Cafe in Germantown.

The location has a small parking lot, off-street parking, and it's close to a SEPTA train station and bus stop.

Plus: The store supports the state's Women, Infants and Children program, or WIC, by selling specific foods and items at reduced prices, like baby formula.

The co-op also offers discounts on products and reduced membership payments through its Food For All program.

What's next: A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for today from 3-5pm.

The store is open daily from 8am-8pm.

Full disclosure: Mike is a card-carrying member of Weavers Way.