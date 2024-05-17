1 hour ago - Business

Weavers Way opens new supermarket in Germantown

headshot
Weaver's Way Co-op in Germantown

Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Weavers Way Co-op has opened Philly's newest supermarket in Germantown.

Why it matters: The cooperative will bring high-quality produce and products to a low-income and underserved community with limited food options.

Driving the news: The member-supported supermarket at 328 W. Chelten Ave, the co-op's fourth store, officially opened its doors Wednesday.

What they're saying: The co-op has sought to open a store in Germantown for decades due to the hundreds of co-op members living in the neighborhood, Weavers Way general manager Jon Roesser tells Axios.

  • "We expand to meet the needs of our members," he said.

Between the lines: While Germantown has other supermarkets, Roesser said most residents have been spending the bulk of their food dollars outside the neighborhood, per a study done by the group.

Context: Weavers Way launched its Mount Airy store in 1972. Its other stores are located in Chestnut Hill and Ambler.

  • The group has more than 11,000 member households.
Inside Weavers Way Co-op in Germantown
Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

What to expect: The 9,000-square-foot Germantown store includes produce, meat, seafoods, frozen items and prepared foods sections.

  • The location has a small parking lot, off-street parking, and it's close to a SEPTA train station and bus stop.

Plus: The store supports the state's Women, Infants and Children program, or WIC, by selling specific foods and items at reduced prices, like baby formula.

  • The co-op also offers discounts on products and reduced membership payments through its Food For All program.

What's next: A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for today from 3-5pm.

  • The store is open daily from 8am-8pm.

Full disclosure: Mike is a card-carrying member of Weavers Way.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more