Weavers Way Co-op to open new store in Germantown

Weavers Way Co-op has inked a deal to lease space for a new grocery store in Germantown.

Driving the news: The member-supported supermarket plans to open its fourth store at the location at 328 W. Chelten Ave.

"We are super excited to become a part of Germantown's dynamic and diverse community," Esther Wyss-Flamm, board president of Weavers Way, said in a statement.

Details: The store, which was formerly an Acme, aims to create 40-45 new jobs, according to the group.

Weavers Way plans to offer shelf space at the store to Germantown vendors and install a community refrigerator at the location.

The group also will seek to potentially develop an educational rooftop farm at the store.

Zoom out: Weavers Way, which launched its first location in 1972, has stores in Mt. Airy, Chestnut Hill and Ambler.

The group has more than 10,000 member households.

What's next: The store is expected to open in the summer of 2023.