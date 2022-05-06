7 hours ago - Food and Drink
Weavers Way Co-op to open new store in Germantown
Weavers Way Co-op has inked a deal to lease space for a new grocery store in Germantown.
Driving the news: The member-supported supermarket plans to open its fourth store at the location at 328 W. Chelten Ave.
- "We are super excited to become a part of Germantown's dynamic and diverse community," Esther Wyss-Flamm, board president of Weavers Way, said in a statement.
Details: The store, which was formerly an Acme, aims to create 40-45 new jobs, according to the group.
- Weavers Way plans to offer shelf space at the store to Germantown vendors and install a community refrigerator at the location.
- The group also will seek to potentially develop an educational rooftop farm at the store.
Zoom out: Weavers Way, which launched its first location in 1972, has stores in Mt. Airy, Chestnut Hill and Ambler.
- The group has more than 10,000 member households.
What's next: The store is expected to open in the summer of 2023.
