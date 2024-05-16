🎉 Thursday is Third Thursday in Mayfair. Browse vendors, hear live music, and chow down at food trucks at the corner of Frankford and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philly. 6-9pm.

🏳️‍🌈 Head north to New Hope for the annual PrideFest on Saturday. Count on floats and marching bands at the parade at 11am, as well as a fair at Pride Park from noon-5pm.

Plus, other PrideFest parties and markets run Friday-Sunday.

🇮🇹 The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival returns this weekend with its grease pole climbing competition, half ball tournament, and a hoagie of the year contest. Saturday-Sunday, 11am-5pm.

⚒️ Explore the trades of blacksmithing, masonry and carpentry as they were done in days of yore at the free Historic Trades & Crafts Fair at Carpenters' Hall. Saturday, 11am-4pm.

🛍️ The LoMo Fall Flea Market in front of South Philly High School brings together more than 60 vendors for a Saturday of shopping. 9am-3pm.

🤸🏿‍♀️ Parkway Pals Play Day is all about kids. The free outdoor event includes sing-a-longs, storytime, a puppet show and more. Saturday, 11am-2pm.

🎶 The Girard Avenue Street Fest brings vendors, bounce houses for kids, live music and games to one place along the Brewerytown-Fairmount neighborhoods. Saturday, 11am-5pm.

🐢 Roxborough's annual Spring Fest returns Saturday with music, art, food and beer. Noon-6pm.

🥂 Ditch the kids and head to the Philly Zoo on Saturday for an adults-only Wine Fest. Fill your wine glasses with grape juice from more than two dozen wineries during two sessions, 1-3pm or 4:30-6:30pm. Tickets: $59-69

🍺 Made On American Street Festival is back for its 18th year on Saturday at Punch Buggy Brewing Company. Fill your glass with unlimited tastes from local beer, wine and cider producers, shop local vendors and test your putting skills at mini-golf. 2-6pm. Tickets: $50-$300

🇲🇽 Lyric Fest celebrates Mexican cultural heritage with mariachi, folk songs, art, and activities. Saturday, 2-4:30pm at Esperanza Arts Center in North Philly. Tickets: Adults, $5; children and seniors are free.