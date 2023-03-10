After a week of nail-biters and tough matchups, readers have named Carpenters’ Hall Philadelphia’s best building!

🧮 By the numbers: The guild hall dominated the people's hall with 78.6% of the 823 total votes.

🤔 The intrigue: City Hall was comfortably leading throughout Thursday.

But hundreds of votes poured in for Carpenters’ Hall with about an hour to go before voting ended.

🔥 Of note: Carpenters’ Hall remains closed after a Christmas Eve fire last year that was deemed arson.

The building’s basement suffered extensive damage.

Police told Axios no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

☝🏾The building is expected to reopen to the public by year’s end, Alex Palma, assistant director of the site, tells Axios.

The site is still raising money for repairs via a GoFundMe page, which has already raised nearly $43,000.

Crews broke ground on the simple, two-story building in 1770. The brick beauty designed by Robert Smith is a Georgian-style architectural gem that welcomes more than 150,000 visitors from around the globe each year.

👋 Thanks for playing! What tournament celebrating Philly would you like to see next? Write to [email protected] and let us know.