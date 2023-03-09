1 hour ago - News
Best buildings contest: The championship
We’ve come to the final matchup in our weeklong tournament to crown Philly's best building.
- The Final Four was a nail-biter. When we first went to close the polls yesterday, there was a tie between the PA Academy of Fine Arts and Carpenters' Hall!
💥Thank you to voter #259 who clinched it.
City Hall vs. Carpenters' Hall
What's it going to be, Philly?
💭 Mike’s thought bubble: I’ve spent countless hours in City Hall covering Philly politics and always loved the views from the windows looking out on Broad and Market streets.
💭 Isaac’s thought bubble: It “hall” comes down to this!
- Corny puns aside, it’s too cliché to crown City Hall, so I’m rooting for the underdog that needed every vote to get here!
🗳 Championship voting is open and closes today at 3pm. Just do it.
