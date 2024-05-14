Philadelphia is an emerging hub for managers

More bosses in the Philadelphia region are managing employees who live far away compared to other big cities, per a new report from ADP Research Institute. Why it matters: While remote work makes it easier for teams to spread across the country, Philadelphia is emerging as a hub for top brass.

The big picture: The share of workers who report to managers who live in another metro area has skyrocketed in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Workers are now about 36% more likely to work for managers in another metro than they were before the pandemic, per a Washington Post analysis.

State of play: The Philly metro area ranked fourth among emerging managerial hubs in 2023, per the report.

The San Jose-San Francisco area got the top spot, followed by the Boston metro and Minneapolis-St. Paul regions.

Philly beat out Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Salt Lake City.

Between the lines: The cities with the fastest rise in the concentration of managers over the past three years tended to be more expensive as they had higher housing prices, per the WP.

They also have more workplace headquarters, elite universities, research facilities, and clients disproportionately located there, according to the report.

Meanwhile, rank-and-file workers have sought lower-cost cities.

The intrigue: Philly — the poorest big city in the country — has a relatively affordable cost of living, and ranks in the bottom half of America's most-educated cities.

The fine print: The report focuses on firms with at least 1,000 workers and on direct reports of managers with 10 or fewer employees, per the Washington Post.

What we're watching: The report found Philly's leadership ratio — the percentage of managers in the metro area overseeing outside workers — fell nearly 13% from January 2020 to the beginning of 2023.

That came as fully remote work declined in the U.S. with more Americans preferring hybrid work setups.

What they're saying: The pandemic and rise in remote work supercharged long-term trends dividing America's workforce into increasingly management-heavy cities, ADP Research Institute fellow Issi Romem said in a report analysis.