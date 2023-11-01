Where Philly ranks among educated cities
Philadelphia ranks in the bottom half of America's most-educated cities.
Why it matters: College degree holders tend to make significantly more money, which translates into more tax revenue for cities.
Driving the news: We are 54th in Forbes Advisor's rankings of the nation's 100 most educated cities.
- That positions us behind Omaha, Nebraska, and in front of Norfolk, Virginia.
Plus: We're far behind No. 20 Pittsburgh.
How it works: The ranking looks at the percentage of degree holders, high school dropout rate and gender and racial equity in college grads.
By the numbers: Roughly 35% of Philadelphians 25 and older have a bachelor's degree, per Forbes.
- That's less than the national average of 50% and significantly less than the roughly 77% of bachelor's degree holders claimed by Arlington, the nation's most educated city, according to Forbes.
- Less than 16% of Philadelphians in the same age group have a graduate degree, putting the city at No. 41 for residents with advanced degrees.
Of note: Philly was 63th in high-school dropout rates at 12.8%.
- Santa Ana, California, had the nation's worst dropout rate with more than a quarter of students failing to graduate, per Forbes.
