The Philly area's hottest ZIP codes

Data: Zillow; Note: Typical home value refers to the average of the middle third of Zillow home value estimates for every home in a given region with a county record, including single-family, condominium and co-operative homes; Table: Axios Visuals Four of the metro area's highest jumps in typical home values were in Camden County compared to a year ago, per Zillow data shared with Axios. Why it matters: Fewer homes on the market kept prices growing in most areas, even as affordability dwindled, according to Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen.

The intrigue: Camden — Philly's neighbor across the Ben Franklin Bridge — was once considered one of the most dangerous cities in America.

The city's resurgent economy has been boosted by increased state aid, a renewed focus on public safety and investments from developers, including the power broker George Norcross, along the Delaware River waterfront.

Zoom in: Homes in Camden County's 08104 ZIP code saw their homes appreciate by 33% year over year, per the data.

The big picture: Typical home values rose in nearly all major U.S. metros, including ours, Olsen found.

Of the 50 largest metro areas, the three that saw values decline were Austin, San Antonio and New Orleans.

Reality check: Zillow's analysis includes some smaller and rural ZIP codes, where there tend to be fewer, and less expensive, houses.

"In a small ZIP code, a few houses selling for higher prices may make the entire ZIP look like prices are appreciating quickly," Zillow data scientist Anushna Prakash says.

Between the lines: Growth varies locally because of factors like job opportunities, development and population trends, which impact supply and demand.