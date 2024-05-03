Sixers' season over after nip-and-tuck loss to Knicks
Tyrese Maxey nearly pulled off more late-game heroics, but it wasn't enough for the Sixers in last night's crushing 118-115 loss to the Knicks.
Why it matters: The Sixers' long, tortured season is over after they dropped their first-round playoff series in six games.
Stunning state: The Knicks' Jalen Brunson became only the second player in NBA history to score at least 35 points and have 10 assists in three games in a series.
- He hit big shots to give the Knicks a lead in the waning minutes of the game.
Yes, but: Maxey clawed the Sixers back by converting a three-point play with 34 seconds left to tie the game at 111-111.
- The Sixers doubled Brunson on the deciding possession, leaving Josh Hart open for a go-ahead 3-pointer.
- Buddy Hield missed a 3-point heave at the buzzer.
Catch up quick: The Sixers' bench outscored the Knicks 30-0 in the first half, including five 3-pointers from Hield, to dig out of a big first-quarter hole.
- Philly took the lead for the first time with under two minutes left in the first half.
- Star center Joel Embiid, who came back from a torn meniscus in time for the playoffs, exploded for 16 of his 39 points in the third quarter.
The bottom line: Embiid disappeared when the Sixers needed him most.
- He had six points in the final quarter and fouled out at the end of the game.
