From monster trucks to lung-sapping jawnts (get it?), Philly's got an action-packed weekend. Check out what's going on locally: ♥️ Shot through the heart! But it's OK. You still have a chance to course through the veiny chambers of the Giant Heart installation at The Franklin Institute. It's open till Monday, and then will be transformed into another exhibit on the human body that opens in November. Tickets: $21-$25

💐 We long for the spring blooms … at Longwood Gardens, one of our region's horticultural and landscape landmarks in Kennett Square. Through Sunday take in cherry blossoms, tulips and poppies — don't worry, they won't make you sleepy — over the garden's 1,100 acres. Tickets: $13-$25

😋 Jiminy Crickets! If you haven't heard by now, Jim's Steaks is back open after a two-year hiatus. Go grab a cheesesteak this weekend.

If you go: Friday-Saturday 11am-3am; Sunday 11am-1am.

🍻 Uptown funk you up! Uptown Beer Garden opens Thursday for another season. The outdoor space has room for over 300 people who can select from a range of brews, cocktails, sandwiches and desserts.

Opens at 4pm Monday-Friday and 11am Saturday-Sunday.

🥇 It's First Friday in Chestnut Hill. Stop by for live music, restaurant specials, galleries and more.

♨️ The Bok building springs into action twice a year when all nine floors come to life for visitors during Spring Open. Take a look at all the offerings from glassblowers, bakers, photographers and other creative types. Friday 5-9pm.

🔥 It's a different type of Monster Mash. Check out the world's best drivers as they climb into these steel beasts of destruction at Monster Jam at the Linc. Saturday, 1pm. Tickets: $25+

🪙 Who doesn't love any reason to visit Carpenters' Hall? Check out their fairs this Saturday highlighting interactive demonstrations from carpenters, blacksmiths, basket weavers and more. Free but donations welcomed.

😱 Fan Expo is a must-see for fans of everything from sci-fi to anime. Check out the exhibitions, panels, workshops and trivia competitions. You can even do a community meetup group.

Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 10am-7pm and Sunday 10am-5pm. Tickets: $48 single-day pass; $99 three-day pass.

⭐ The 4th is strong with you. Especially on Free Comic Book Day, which happens to fall on Star Wars Day. The Multiverse in Chestnut Hill offers deals on books and comics. Saturday 10am-6pm.

🥕 Taste some of the scrumptious offerings at the Southeast Asian Market, which opens Saturday and runs on weekends at FDR Park. More than 70 vendors offering street food and produce native to Asia.

Bring cash as some of the vendors don't accept cards and no ATM is on site. Normal hours Saturday-Sunday 10am-6pm, but the market is closed this Sunday because of the Broad Street Run.

👟 Speaking of that … the Broad Street Run attracts over 35,000 athletes who take on the 10-mile route, winding from North Philly to South Philly's Naval Yard. It's a blast, with thousands of spectators watching from along the course. The race kicks off Sunday 7:30am.