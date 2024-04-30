Philly plagued by graffiti

PennDOT spent more than $182,000 removing graffiti from state highways last year, with more than 70% of that going toward removing taggings in and around the Philadelphia region.

Why it matters: Graffiti has been identified as a persistent nuisance and among the quality-of-life issues that Mayor Cherelle Parker is looking to tackle over her term as part of her "safer, cleaner, greener" initiative.

Driving the news: Fresh graffiti regularly crops up across the city, including some made along the I-76 corridor near the Montgomery Drive on-ramp.

PennDOT tells Axios that it spent over $129,000 removing graffiti in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties last year — an effort that took crews over 1,700 hours, or about 71 days, to complete.

Crews typically ramp up cleanup in the summer and will address the graffiti in the I-76 area in the coming months.

The other side: Last year, the city removed graffiti from more than 185,000 properties and street poles, city spokesperson Keisha McCarty-Skelton tells Axios.

Philadelphia police tell Axios they've arrested more than 240 people for defacing public property since 2015.

Data: City of Philadelphia; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: While Philadelphia is considered in some hip-hop circles the birthplace of graffiti, many still view graffiti as acts of vandalism that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.

Yes, but: Philadelphia has considered ways to better incorporate graffiti into the city's social fabric, including a plan to turn Graffiti Pier along the Delaware River into a park and tourist destination.

What they're saying: Mural Arts Philadelphia has been on both sides of the art versus vandalism debate as the organization spent about $50,000 to remove graffiti from more than 50 art projects tagged in 2023, executive director Jane Golden says.

"There's this thing about being part of the underground and defacing walls, but there's this upside to doing something really different, and beautiful and inspiring and valued by society," Golden says.

