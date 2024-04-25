Sports fans love star players making guarantees. Think Joe Namath, and now Joel Embiid.
What they're saying: "We're going to win this series," Embiid said as his team was down 2-0 to the Knicks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. We know what we have to fix."
Why it matters: Thursday's home game is a must-win for the Sixers as no team in NBA history has ever won a series after going down 3-0.
Catch up quick: The Sixers were still fuming over the controversial ending in Monday's 104-101 loss in Game 2.
The NBA acknowledged guard Tyrese Maxey was fouled multiple times during a defining stretch of the game, including on an inbounds pass when he turned over the ball, leading to a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Knicks.