Sports fans love star players making guarantees. Think Joe Namath, and now Joel Embiid.

What they're saying: "We're going to win this series," Embiid said as his team was down 2-0 to the Knicks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. We know what we have to fix."

Why it matters: Thursday's home game is a must-win for the Sixers as no team in NBA history has ever won a series after going down 3-0.

Catch up quick: The Sixers were still fuming over the controversial ending in Monday's 104-101 loss in Game 2.

The NBA acknowledged guard Tyrese Maxey was fouled multiple times during a defining stretch of the game, including on an inbounds pass when he turned over the ball, leading to a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Knicks.

Embiid complained about the non-calls, and the team plans to file a grievance with the league.

While the league acknowledged officiating mistakes, it didn't change the game's outcome, and the Knicks now firmly control the series.

The intrigue: The Knicks have won eight straight playoff series when winning the first two games, per the Inquirer.

They're 16-2 overall with 2-0 leads.

Yes, but Embiid still believes the Sixers are the better team. He's fought through too much this season to watch the Sixers go down without a fight.

Embiid was back on the hardwood eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee — an injury he's dealt with in the past.

He's had some scary moments since his return when he had to temporarily leave the game after landing awkwardly on his surgically repaired knee, including in Game 1 against the Knicks.

💭 Isaac's thought bubble: These are the moments when stars rise or fall. Namath guaranteed a Super Bowl win. Michael Jordan hit clutch shot after clutch shot en route to six championships.

If the Sixers lose Thursday, they should sit Embiid out for Game 4 and not risk his future. History tells us they're guaranteed not to climb back from a 3-0 deficit.

If you go/watch: Tipoff in South Philly is at 7:30pm on TNT. Tickets: $81+