Primary spotlight: State attorney general

The state's top legal officer is on next week's ballot.

Why it matters: The Pennsylvania attorney general prosecutes crime and corruption, and the office has been a launchpad to running for governor.

State of play: Five Democrats and a pair of Republicans are running in their respective primaries on Tuesday.

Current Attorney General Michelle Henry, a Democrat appointed by Gov. Josh Shapiro after his election in 2022, isn't running for the office.

The big picture: Tuesday's election will feature presidential and congressional primaries.

Other statewide offices on the ballot include auditor general and state treasurer, and those for all state representatives and some senators.

Who's running?

Democrats

Keir Bradford-Grey: Philly's former chief public defender who, if elected, would become the state's first Black attorney general.

Philly's former chief public defender who, if elected, would become the state's first Black attorney general. Top issues include: Restoring security and safety, and protecting access to abortion, per her campaign website.

Restoring security and safety, and protecting access to abortion, per her campaign website. Eugene DePasquale: A former state House lawmaker and auditor general.

A former state House lawmaker and auditor general. Top issues include: Prosecuting hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people, per his campaign website.

Prosecuting hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people, per his campaign website. Joe Khan: A former Bucks County solicitor and Philly prosecutor.

A former Bucks County solicitor and Philly prosecutor. Top issues include: Prosecuting corporate greed and protecting the environment, per his campaign website.

Prosecuting corporate greed and protecting the environment, per his campaign website. Jack Stollsteimer: A former Delaware County and federal prosecutor.

A former Delaware County and federal prosecutor. Top issues include: Fighting for environmental and economic justice, per his campaign website.

Fighting for environmental and economic justice, per his campaign website. Jared Solomon: A state representative from Northeast Philly and member of the National Guard.

A state representative from Northeast Philly and member of the National Guard. Top issues include: Defending voter rights and reducing gun violence.

Republicans

Craig Williams: A U.S. Marine veteran and state representative for parts of Delaware and Chester counties.

A U.S. Marine veteran and state representative for parts of Delaware and Chester counties. Top issues include: Reducing crime and gun violence and setting up a task force to focus on how Philly and other cities prosecute certain crimes.

How it works: The attorney general's office, among the most powerful positions in the state, is responsible for enforcing state, consumer protection and antitrust laws.

Plus: The attorney general typically can select his or her investigations to focus on.

The intrigue: State Democrats have not endorsed a candidate in the race.

Meanwhile, state Republicans have endorsed Dave Sunday.

Zoom in: The office has undertaken high-profile investigations in recent years.

That includes one that resulted in the 2018 report that found that more than 300 Catholic priests in the state had sexually abused children over decades.

What's next: The primary winners will go head-to-head in the November general election.