Primary spotlight: State attorney general
The state's top legal officer is on next week's ballot.
Why it matters: The Pennsylvania attorney general prosecutes crime and corruption, and the office has been a launchpad to running for governor.
State of play: Five Democrats and a pair of Republicans are running in their respective primaries on Tuesday.
- Current Attorney General Michelle Henry, a Democrat appointed by Gov. Josh Shapiro after his election in 2022, isn't running for the office.
The big picture: Tuesday's election will feature presidential and congressional primaries.
- Other statewide offices on the ballot include auditor general and state treasurer, and those for all state representatives and some senators.
Who's running?
Democrats
- Keir Bradford-Grey: Philly's former chief public defender who, if elected, would become the state's first Black attorney general.
- Top issues include: Restoring security and safety, and protecting access to abortion, per her campaign website.
- Eugene DePasquale: A former state House lawmaker and auditor general.
- Top issues include: Prosecuting hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people, per his campaign website.
- Joe Khan: A former Bucks County solicitor and Philly prosecutor.
- Top issues include: Prosecuting corporate greed and protecting the environment, per his campaign website.
- Jack Stollsteimer: A former Delaware County and federal prosecutor.
- Top issues include: Fighting for environmental and economic justice, per his campaign website.
- Jared Solomon: A state representative from Northeast Philly and member of the National Guard.
- Top issues include: Defending voter rights and reducing gun violence.
Republicans
- Dave Sunday: A U.S. Navy veteran and York County district attorney.
- Top issues include: Addressing the opioid crisis and public safety.
- Craig Williams: A U.S. Marine veteran and state representative for parts of Delaware and Chester counties.
- Top issues include: Reducing crime and gun violence and setting up a task force to focus on how Philly and other cities prosecute certain crimes.
How it works: The attorney general's office, among the most powerful positions in the state, is responsible for enforcing state, consumer protection and antitrust laws.
- Plus: The attorney general typically can select his or her investigations to focus on.
The intrigue: State Democrats have not endorsed a candidate in the race.
Meanwhile, state Republicans have endorsed Dave Sunday.
Zoom in: The office has undertaken high-profile investigations in recent years.
- That includes one that resulted in the 2018 report that found that more than 300 Catholic priests in the state had sexually abused children over decades.
What's next: The primary winners will go head-to-head in the November general election.
