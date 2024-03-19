What to know about the solar eclipse in Philly
Philadelphians won't miss out on the April 8 solar eclipse.
Why it matters: The event falls on a Monday, so if you aren't making a trip out of town for it, you'll still see the show.
The big picture: The total eclipse will be visible in Mexico and 13 U.S. states, including parts of Northwest Pennsylvania, per NASA.
Zoom in: The moon will block out nearly 89% of the sun in the Philly region, per NASA's website.
- The partial eclipse is expected to last from 2:08-4:35pm that day.
The path of the total eclipse will cross through Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Warren counties, per the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' website.
- The total eclipse will last nearly 4 minutes, per NASA.
- Upwards of 200,000 people are expected to head to the city of Erie for the event, per a state news release.
If you go: Four state parks fall within the so-called path of totality:
- Erie County: Presque Isle State Park and Erie Bluffs State Park
- Crawford County: Pymatuning State Park and Maurice K. Goddard State Park
⚡ Closer to home: The Franklin Institute will host an eclipse watch party from 1:30-5pm on the museum's steps.
How it works: Use eclipse glasses or other proper eyewear to catch the action.
- Check out this list of reputable manufacturers and authorized vendors.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.