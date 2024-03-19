Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Philadelphians won't miss out on the April 8 solar eclipse. Why it matters: The event falls on a Monday, so if you aren't making a trip out of town for it, you'll still see the show.

The big picture: The total eclipse will be visible in Mexico and 13 U.S. states, including parts of Northwest Pennsylvania, per NASA.

Some of the best views will be seen in Texas and parts of the Midwest.

Zoom in: The moon will block out nearly 89% of the sun in the Philly region, per NASA's website.

The partial eclipse is expected to last from 2:08-4:35pm that day.

The path of the total eclipse will cross through Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Warren counties, per the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' website.

The total eclipse will last nearly 4 minutes, per NASA.

Upwards of 200,000 people are expected to head to the city of Erie for the event, per a state news release.

If you go: Four state parks fall within the so-called path of totality:

⚡ Closer to home: The Franklin Institute will host an eclipse watch party from 1:30-5pm on the museum's steps.

How it works: Use eclipse glasses or other proper eyewear to catch the action.