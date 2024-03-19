Mar 19, 2024 - News

What to know about the solar eclipse in Philly

<span style="display: block;text-align: center;">Path of the April 8, 2024 eclipse</span>
Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Philadelphians won't miss out on the April 8 solar eclipse.

Why it matters: The event falls on a Monday, so if you aren't making a trip out of town for it, you'll still see the show.

The big picture: The total eclipse will be visible in Mexico and 13 U.S. states, including parts of Northwest Pennsylvania, per NASA.

Zoom in: The moon will block out nearly 89% of the sun in the Philly region, per NASA's website.

  • The partial eclipse is expected to last from 2:08-4:35pm that day.

The path of the total eclipse will cross through Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Warren counties, per the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' website.

  • The total eclipse will last nearly 4 minutes, per NASA.
  • Upwards of 200,000 people are expected to head to the city of Erie for the event, per a state news release.

If you go: Four state parks fall within the so-called path of totality:

Closer to home: The Franklin Institute will host an eclipse watch party from 1:30-5pm on the museum's steps.

How it works: Use eclipse glasses or other proper eyewear to catch the action.

  • Check out this list of reputable manufacturers and authorized vendors.
